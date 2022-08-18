Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 18, 2022 – Wolves have completed the signing of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes on a five-year deal for a club-record £38million transfer fee.

The 23-year-old played 31 league games when Sporting won the Portuguese league in 2020-21, ending their 19-year wait for the title, and he made a total of 101 appearances during his time at the club.

Wolves confirmed Nunes’ arrival by releasing a video on Twitter, which showed the youngster greeting staff behind the scenes.

The footage also revealed that Nunes will wear the number 27 at his new club.

‘We are very happy to welcome Matheus to Wolverhampton, and delighted to add another exciting young talent to Bruno’s squad,’ Shi told the club’s official website.

‘Matheus has had two excellent seasons at the top level in Portugal with Sporting and is widely regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in world football, so we are thrilled that he has chosen the Premier League and Wolves as the next step in what we hope will be a fantastic career.’