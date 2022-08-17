Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 17, 2022 – Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has faulted bad advisers for the downfall of ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

This is after he lost the presidency to Deputy President William Ruto in the just concluded elections.

In reaction to the development, Wetangula took a swipe at COTU Boss Francis Atwoli, blaming him for Raila’s loss.

“With advisers and campaigners like Atwoli, wasn’t the outcome pretty obvious?” he posed in a tweet that he tagged Ruto, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

Ruto was declared President-elect by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati, garnering 7,176,141 votes (50.49 percent), defeating Raila Odinga, who scooped 6,942,930 votes (48.85 percent).

He exceeded the 50 percent plus 1 threshold.

Of the 47 counties, Ruto garnered more than 25 percent of the votes cast in 39, exceeding the minimum 24 counties required by the Constitution. Raila achieved 25 per cent of the votes cast in 34 counties.

Roots Party presidential hopeful George Wajackoyah came a distant third with 61,969 votes, followed by Agano’s David Mwaure, who polled 31,987 votes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.