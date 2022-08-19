Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 19, 2022 – Members of Parliament-elect have been directed to submit their updated Curriculum Vitae (CV), among other requirements, ahead of their first sitting.

According to the National Assembly acting Clerk Serah Kioko, the first sitting of the House will be convened on Thursday, August 25, and Friday, August 26.

Through a notice dated today, the first sitting will entail administering the Oath, also known as Affirmation of Office, to MPs-elect.

“They shall also be taken through orientation which includes registration of the Members, collection of bio-data information, issuance of parliamentary identification cards, briefing on the use of the Chamber voting system, a tour of Parliament Buildings and briefings by the Office of the Clerk on essential legislative matters, among others things,” the notice read in part.

During the first sitting, the MPs-elect will be facilitated to register for various services and facilities available, including medical insurance.

The documents members must carry during the orientation sessions include the original National Identity Card or Passport, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Personal Identification Number (PIN), and original Certificate of the Elected Member of the National Assembly issued by the IEBC Returning Officer.

After the first sitting, the National Assembly will set another day for the swearing-in ceremony of all MPs-elect.

Kioko further notified former MPs to urgently conclude any pending administrative clearances to facilitate a smooth transition of the 13th Parliament.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.