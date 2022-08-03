Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – Singer Willow Smithstopped her performance after someone in the crowd fainted.

The 21-year-old daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith has been opening up for Machine Gun Kelly and noticed a fan had fainted during her gig at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

She quickly stopped her performance and a video shared online shows the star talking to the crowd to offer words of encouragement to the injured fan before wishing them a speedy recovery.

A clip from the incident shows the singer on stage seemingly unsure of what was happening in the crowd.

As her band tones down a song mid-set, a fan is heard shouting: “We love you,” to which Willow responded: “Love you guys, man. Trying to make sure y’all good.”

Her reply was met with applause as the grateful crowd showed their appreciation for her swift actions.

Continuing to address her audience, Willow stated:

“One of the most beautiful things about being human is you get to take care of other humans, you know? That’s one of the most beautiful things about being human.” She added: “I really hope she’s gonna be okay, man.” Reports suggest the spectator left the gig on a stretcher after the medical incident before the artist continued with her performance when the fan had been safely seen to.