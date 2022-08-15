Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 15, 2022 – Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith have been spotted out together for the first time since Will slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Jada at the 2022 Oscars back in March.

The pair appeared to be in good spirits as they were photographed on Saturday, August 13, in Malibu near celebrity hot spot Nobu.

They walked hand-in-hand as Will waved to onlookers.

The sighting comes weeks after Will apologised to Chris Rock for slapping him after he made a “G.I. Jane” joke in reference to Jada, who suffers from hair loss condition alopecia.