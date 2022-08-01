Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 1, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has scoffed at Deputy President William Ruto for alleging that he wants to kill him and his family.

This is after Ruto sensationally claimed that Uhuru wants to exterminate him, his family, and his allies ahead of the August 9th General Election.

But speaking yesterday, Uhuru blasted the DP for spreading falsehood just to get sympathy votes.

According to Uhuru, he has had the chance, the power and the means to kill Ruto and his family but didn’t, warning the DP to stop spreading lies against him.

The president reminded Ruto that he had remained silent as the DP and his allies insulted him for 3 years.

“When I respond to the lies you are telling Kenyans, don’t spin it that I want to kill you. You have been insulting me for 3 years, has anyone harmed you?” Uhuru wondered.

“There is no need to tell people that I want to kill you. Why would I want to plot to kill anyone at the time when I am on my way out?

“That is the least of my worries. I have had the power all this time but didn’t use it against you,” he added.

At the same time, Uhuru urged Ruto to concentrate on selling his agenda to Kenyans and stop the sideshows.

“Sell your agenda and leave me alone. I will do my job and complete it. If they elect you, well and good, and if they don’t, we will go home together,” Uhuru concluded.

