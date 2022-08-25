Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 25, 2022 – A photo of rapper Nyashinski talking on the phone as Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja was being sworn in has gone viral and sparked reactions.

The top-rated rapper was seated beside his wife Zia Bett and busy talking to someone on phone.

It is alleged that the lady in the viral photo who was also pictured talking on the phone is Nyashinski’s side chick.

According to social media rumormongers, he was warning the lady to behave since his wife was around.

See the viral photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.