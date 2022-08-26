Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, August 26, 2022 – Detectives based at the Land Fraud investigations unit are looking for one Ali Noor Abdi, who is wanted for conspiracy to defraud contrary to section 317 of the penal code.

The suspect together with his son Abdi Hamza Ali Noor, who has already been arraigned in court, had on diverse dates between July 1, 2014, and April 7, 2020, conspired to defraud the African Banking Corporation Limited (ABC) Nairobi, Sh 60 million.

Abdi, who is at large is also wanted for Forgery of a document, contrary to section 345 as read with section 349 of the penal code. A warrant for his arrest has since been issued by the Milimani Chief magistrate’s court.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is invited to volunteer it through the #FichuakwaDCI toll-free number 0800, 722 203 or the nearest police station for action.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.