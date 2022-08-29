Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 29 August 2022 – Slain Embakasi East Returning Officer Daniel Musyoka was threatened by some goons at the East African Aviation tallying center before he disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

In the video, rowdy goons are seen causing chaos at the constituency tallying center and warning Musyoka of dire consequences.

“Utaona moto” one of the goons is heard saying in the video.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino is also seen in the video trying to calm the goons.

Musyoka appears distressed in the video.

The slain officer went missing after leaving the tallying center.

His body was found dumped in a forest, days after he was reported missing.

Cyprian Nyakundi shared the video and urged DCI to investigate the goons captured in the video causing chaos and threatening the officer.

“The late Emabakasi East returning officer sat here helplessly. Embakasi OCPD should have provided him with security. What does the “Utaona Moto” statement mean?” Nyakundi posed.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.