Wednesday, August 17, 2022 – A controversial relationship coach from Australia, Jake Maddock says he has finally ‘cracked the code’ when it comes to finding and building a ten out of ten relationship opining women should always date men ten years older than them.

Jake, who is married, says that from his experience coaching thousands of people, when a woman dates a younger man, it almost never works.

He added that there are biological reasons why women should date older men instead of younger men.

‘Men and women mature emotionally at different times. According to experts, men take about ten years longer to become emotionally mature than for a woman,’ Maddock told FEMAIL.

‘An older man is likely to be less commitment phobic and more decisive about where he wants to take the relationship. He will also have a more mature viewpoint when it comes to solving problems and relationship issues.’

Jake also pointed out that dating an older man will help him step into his ‘masculine energy’ and be a leader in the relationship, which will only enhance his ‘attractiveness’.

‘He will have made his mistakes and is unlikely to repeat them. He won’t play silly games, he chooses you for better reasons and will appreciate you more,’ he added.

According to Maddock, evidence of his advice can be seen in Hollywood.

‘George Clooney was clearly very careful about the women he chose to date. He was still a bachelor at age 52 when he met Amal Alamuddin in 2013. He is seventeen years her senior, which didn’t faze either of them,’ Jake said.

‘Jerry Seinfeld married Jessica Sklar in 1999, when he was 45 and she was 28. They are still together. Alec Baldwin began dating Hilaria Thomas in 2011, when he was 53 and she was 27. They are still together. Harrison Ford began dating Calista Flockhart in 2002, when he was 60 and she was 38. They are still together.’

He said learning how to navigate a relationship efficiently has been the greatest accomplishment of his life.

‘There was a good ten-year period in my life that was pure hell because I didn’t understand relationships at all,’ he said.

‘So, I decided to learn about and become a master at them. After years of studying under mentors and reading books and putting information into practice, I achieved a 10/10 relationship,’ he added.

He says men struggle in relationships because they ‘aren’t good at verbalising their wants and needs, or even understanding them’. ‘The greatest mistakes people make are not being intimate enough, not communicating effectively, ignoring masculine and feminine energy, not going on enough dates and disrespecting each other,’ he said.