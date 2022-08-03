Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 03 August 2022 – There is an indication that Raila may be the next President if what happened during his coronation as Kawuor clan leader in his backyard is to be believed.

According to reports on social media, a rainbow appeared in the sky during the important occasion, sparking reactions among Raila’s supporters.

The rainbow is reportedly a sign of good things to come in the Luo custom and it is for this reason that Raila’s supporters believe that he will occupy the highest office in the land in the few coming days.

See photos of the coronation event where a rainbow appeared in the sky, giving hope to ‘Baba’s supporters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.