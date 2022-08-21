Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 21 August 2022 – City businesswoman Amira is celebrating making progress after divorcing her husband Jimal.

Amira revealed that she went through hell at the hands of her ex-husband.

However, her flopped marriage was a blessing in disguise.

She decided to focus on herself after parting ways with Jimal.

She enrolled in a gym and shed a lot of weight.

She also bought her own car after Jimal took away the car that he had bought for her.

According to Amira, what was meant to kill her made her stronger.

This is what she posted on her Instagram account.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.