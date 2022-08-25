Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 25 August 2022 – Azimio leader Raila Odinga has reiterated that he doesn’t recognize William Ruto as President-elect.

During a rally in Mombasa where he was drumming up support for Azimio governor candidate Abdulswamad Nasir, Raila accused Ruto of bribing newly elected leaders to join his Kenya Kwanza camp and belittled him in public.

Raila further said that he wants the Supreme Court to declare him the President, claiming that he won the just concluded elections fair and square.

Below is a video of him insulting Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.