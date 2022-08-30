Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – Kapseret Member of Parliament-elect, Oscar Sudi, has asked Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party captain Raila Odinga to emulate the Kenya Kwanza Alliance brigade in accepting the outcome of the poll.

This is in reference to the ongoing Supreme Court petition in which Raila is seeking to invalidate Wafula Chebukati’s announcement that declared William Ruto the fifth President-elect.

“We in Kenya Kwanza urge our friends in Azimio to equally accept the results and congratulate their opponents when they are defeated in a contest. We are a democratic nation and a win from any of us is a win for all Kenyans,” Sudi said.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance aspirants in the just concluded Mombasa and Kakamega governor race were badly defeated.

In Kakamega, ANC candidate Cleophas Malala was floored by former Ketraco CEO Fernandes Barasa of ODM while former Mombasa senator Hassan Omar was beaten by Abdulswamad Nassir.

Barasa was declared the official winner of Kakamega’s top seat after garnering 192,929 votes against Malala’s 159,508 votes.

Malala has already conceded defeat and even went ahead to congratulate Barasa of ODM for beating him fairly and squarely.

Similarly, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who is allied with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, took to Twitter to celebrate Nassir for winning the Mombasa race.

“Congratulations Abdulswamad Sharrif Nassir for your win as the second governor of Mombasa, we live to fight another day. I’d also like to thank all our supporters for believing in us and voting for our candidate Hassan Omar Sarai. Despite the loss, let’s remain strong and even more united,” Sonko tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.