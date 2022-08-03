Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – Wendy Williams is a married woman again after two failed marriages.

The former daytime talk show host told Jason Lee, founder of Hollywood Unlocked, that she recently tied the knot.

She added that her new man’s name is Henry who is an NYPD officer.

She didn’t give any further details on her nuptials.

The 58 year old also told Lee that she is still dealing with financial stress.

Aside from that, Wendy Williams says she’s trying to stay positive even while still dealing with the family drama as well.

Wendy told Lee that she has asked her entire team to keep her family away from her with the exception of her 21 year old son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

Wendy was married to Bert Girigorie from 1994 to 1995.

In 1997, she married Kevin Hunter but they divorced in 2019.