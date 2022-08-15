Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 15, 2022 – Kisumu county residents have said they are ready to accept the outcome of the 2022 presidential election.

The election was a neck-and-neck race between Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Kenya Kwanza Alliance Presidential candidate William Ruto.

The Kisumu residents, led by Steven Omondi and Hillary Otieno, urged fellow Kenyans from other regions to accept the election results regardless of who they voted for.

“You are aware that everything has come to a halt. Sincerely, we are awaiting the winner’s announcement. I am aware that we all voted for our preferred candidates, but we will accept the winner and return to our normal lives and work,” said Omondi.

Otieno repeated his comments, stating, “We would accept the results and recognize whoever is announced as the President of all Kenyans.”

