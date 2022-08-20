Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 20,2022-Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, has exuded confidence that the Supreme Court will nullify William Ruto’s victory because there were massive illegalities and irregularities during the just concluded Presidential election.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Friday, Kioni said the Azimio One Kenya alliance coalition will table a mountain of evidence showing how the results of the August 9 presidential contest were tampered with.

According to Kioni, Azimio is currently laying the groundwork to petition the results at the Supreme Court.

“Azimio is still keen (on filing the petition). How do you allow that kind of theft to go on? We know how the votes were suppressed and our legal team is currently handling that but rest assured the petition will be in court,” Kioni said.

He once again castigated the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for their role in the alleged electoral malpractice, going as far as saying that some employees of the electoral commission colluded with rival politicians to rig the elections.

“We have gone through an electoral process that experienced rigging on an industrial scale, something that we have never seen since 1963.

“It is an embarrassment caused by the IEBC. If that rigging is not addressed by our courts of law, it makes no sense to go into any elections in future,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.