Thursday, August 18, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga’s campaign spokesman, Prof Makau Mutua, has said he doesn’t recognize William Ruto as the President-elect of the Republic of Kenya.

Speaking on Thursday, Makau said he was confident that Raila Odinga won the August 9th election but Ruto and his clique rigged him out.

“As far as we are concerned there is no valid or legally declared winner of the election. There is no president-elect, perish that thought. We do not recognize that at all,” Makau told Spice FM.

He said Azimio will take legal steps to confirm their victory.

Mutua called on Azimio supporters to stay calm and firm as the coalition is undertaking legal processes.

His remarks come after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati declared William Ruto as the president-elect.

The Commission also gazetted Ruto as president-elect and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua as the deputy president-elect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.