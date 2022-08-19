Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 19, 2022 – Elected MPs from Western Kenya have vowed never to be swayed or bought by President-elect William Ruto.

Speaking today, the leaders, led by outgoing Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Opranya, swore allegiance to Azimio La Umoja Coalition Party Leader Raila Odinga.

In a statement read by Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe, the group reiterated its commitment to remaining loyal to Raila.

They noted that they have agreed to support Raila in rejecting the results.

“We want to reassure them that all efforts are being made to ensure that each and every vote counts,” he said.

Most of the MPs present include Raphael Wanjala (Budalangi), Christopher Aseka (Khwisero), and Peter Nabulindo (Matungu) among many others.

The leaders at the same time condemned the postponement of Kakamega governor elections saying there could be foul play in the works.

Wangwe stated that the insecurity mentioned by Chebukati does not exist.

“The security concerns are nonexistent in Kakamega, where not a single incident of insecurity has been reported.”

“We, therefore, find Chairman Wafula Chebukati insincere and playing partisan politics that intends to favour our competitors,” he said.

The elected MPs were on the frontline in rooting for the presidency of Raila Odinga ahead of the August 9, polls.

