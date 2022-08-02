Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has warned a section of Kenyans about spreading election hate leaflets, especially in Rift Valley, saying they will pay dearly for the mischief.

Taking on his social media pages, Kibicho revealed that they are privy to the misconduct and that they have dispatched a team to pursue the suspects.

He asked politicians to deploy a persuasive method of hunting for votes rather than issuing threats to Kenyans.

“Elections are won through persuasion. NOT coercion or fearmongering. To our dismay, we’re aware of leaflets warnings the electorate of dire consequences should they fail to vote for certain candidates on August 9,” he tweeted.

“A multi-agency security team is pursuing the authors and distributors of the leaflets for a swift and deserved date with the justice system.”

Social media has been awash with images of pamphlets with threats written on them pinned on trees.

The Rift Valley was among the most affected area, given that areas seen on the leaflets are domiciled in Uasin Gishu County.

However, Deputy President William Ruto dismissed reports of violence being planned in Rift Valley.

The Kenyan DAILY POST