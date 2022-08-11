Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 11 August 2022 – A lady believed to be part of a mchele gang that has been drugging men in clubs around Eastlands bragging how she executes her evil mission has emerged.

The intoxicated lady shamelessly brags in the video that she has drugged many men in popular clubs in Eastlands, where she camps with her colleagues.

She even confesses that most bouncers know her as part of the mchele gang.

Apparently, she bribes bouncers to get into the clubs with stupefying drugs.

She displays some stupefying drugs in the video and brags that she has a lawyer who bails her out whenever she is arrested.

The evil lady has been in the business for years.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.