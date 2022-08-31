Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 31, 2022 – Roots Party Leader Prof George Wajackoyah has fired his rebel Deputy Justina Wamae and replaced her accordingly.

In a notice yesterday Wajackoyah announced new officials and the roles that they will be taking up.

He named Yagnik Vinod Ramji the Deputy Party leader.

Roots Party also named Naran Velji Arjan as the Chief Executive Officer and Janet Akinyi Odhiambo as the new deputy national chairperson.

“Following a resolution by Roots Party National Executive Committee, (NEC) in a meeting held at the party head office we confirm the appointment of new party officials,” the notice read.

This comes barely a week after Wajackoyah summoned Wamae for a disciplinary hearing.

Wamae was summoned to respond to accusations of making contradictory and malicious statements about the Roots Party.

According to the statement written by Roots Party legal director Washika Wachira, Wamae had misrepresented the party’s positions, including claiming that Prof Wajackoyah had endorsed Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

However, Wamae dismissed the summons and stated that she would not respond to pettiness. Later she announced that she was willing to attend the hearing out of her respect for institutions.

In the statement, Wamae questioned whether the entities listed on the notice would sit in the disciplinary committee to interrogate her.

“My expectation is that the copied entities will attend as members of the disciplinary committee,” she stated in a rather sarcastic tone.

When she reported for the disciplinary hearing, Wamae met a heavy police contingent and she was denied entry into the party’s offices.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.