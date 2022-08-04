Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 4, 2022 – Roots Party presidential candidate, Prof George Luchiri Wanjackoyah‘s running mate, Justina Wamae, has threatened to abandon the party after realising her boss is an Azimio One Kenya Alliance mole.

On Tuesday, a video clip emerged of Wajackoyah endorsing Raila Odinga’s bid though he denied it in a statement.

However, speaking on the same issue, Wamae confirmed the allegations but noted that she and her party boss had not discussed the decision at length.

“It is true Wajackoyah is supporting Azimio but we have not discussed that as a party.

If we need to take a stand on who to support, I will support the contrary. We have been branded a project twice but we have not agreed as a party,” Wamae stated.

Wamae, however, maintained that she would not support Azimio if the party takes that stand.

“Let me say this, and we need to take a stand on who to support out of the three other candidates who are our worthy opponents, I say that I will support the contrary,” she stated

The Kenyan DAILY POST.