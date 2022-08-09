Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 9, 2022 – Roots party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has failed to cast his vote.

This is after the KIEMS kit used to identify voters failed to capture his fingerprints.

Wajackoyah had arrived at Indangalasia primary school in Matungu constituency at 10 am for the voting exercise.

He engaged briefly with the presiding officer at the polling station before walking out.

“I understand what it is, but how long should I wait to vote?” he posed.

Wajackoyah was reportedly told to come later to vote. Of the four presidential candidates, Wajackoyah is the only candidate yet to vote.

The issue of Kiems kit failing to identify voters has been replicated in various areas across the country.

Failure of the KIEMs kits was reported in several other polling stations in the Matungu constituency.

Voting was delayed for over four hours in Namulungu, Mirere, and Namanga, and Khalaba polling centers over the failure of the KIEMs kits.

Several other top political candidates across the country were also unable to vote at their polling stations after some KIEMS kits failed to capture their data.

Speaking to the press, Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, who is seeking to defend her seat, noted that she was unable to vote in her leaders of choice after the kit at her station failed.

She noted that IEBC officials were delaying in acquiring the replacement hence affecting many voters.

“From the polling station I went to, I was unable to vote because the KIEMS kit was not working and they had not brought the replacement.”

“They are also not using the manual register. Many of our supporters have not voted because the kits have failed,” stated a seemingly angry Passaris.

In Mathira, Kenya Kwanza’s presidential running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, voted later than usual following a delay brought about by the KIEMS kit that temporarily failed to identify him.

This is even as Kenya Kwanza has been at the forefront of rejecting the use of the manual register which Azimio candidate Raila Odinga has been pushing for. It appears Baba had seen this problem from afar.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.