Wednesday, August 10, 2022 – Roots Party presidential candidate, George Wajackoyah, is a bitter man.

This is after his own people of Matungu betrayed him by voting for other candidates other than him.

According to results from form 34A shared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the controversial presidential candidate trailed in his own polling station.

He managed a paltry 51 votes at his Indangalasia Primary School polling station in Matungu Constituency, Kakamega County.

Azimio candidate Raila Odinga emerged top garnering 799 votes while Deputy President William Ruto of UDA scooped 109 votes.

Wajackoyah cast his vote very late yesterday after KIEMS kits failed to identify him.

Addressing the press shortly after casting his vote, Wajackoyah said the failure of the KIEMS kit in his home polling station was a ploy by the government to rig him out of the election.

“In my strongholds, people have not voted since morning. In Matungu sub-county, Kakamega County, I’m told most of the people have not voted…why they would not test the [KIEMS] kits?” he questioned.

His wife Meller Luchiri said it was so disappointing for the machine to fail on the voting days.

“It’s very disappointing for machines not to be working on the day that is the most important to the lives of Kenyans. However, no weapon formed against us shall prosper. Remain calm, vigilant and we see these things to the very end,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.