Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – A mentally challenged woman was on Monday August 1, arrested by Police in Accra after she stoned a young man to death.
Footage which captured the gory scene, showed the man lying in a pool of blood at the Nkrumah Interchange, popularly known as Dubai.
The woman was arrested after police personnel received a distress call and moved to the bloody scene on the flyover.
Watch a video from the scene below
