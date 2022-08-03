Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – A mentally challenged woman was on Monday August 1, arrested by Police in Accra after she stoned a young man to death.

Footage which captured the gory scene, showed the man lying in a pool of blood at the Nkrumah Interchange, popularly known as Dubai.

The woman was arrested after police personnel received a distress call and moved to the bloody scene on the flyover.

Watch a video from the scene below

JUST IN: An unknown guy stoned to death by a mad woman at Circle. pic.twitter.com/ZRCn7I5NKl — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) August 1, 2022

