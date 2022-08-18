Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 18, 2022 – A video has emerged of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party leader, Julius Malema, urging Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, to accept the outcome of the just concluded presidential election in Kenya.

Raila, who was vying for the top seat, was vanquished by William Ruto of Kenya Kwanza Alliance who was announced as the winner of the election.

Raila and his advisers have threatened to move to the Supreme Court to challenge Ruto’s victory.

But Malema, in his advice to the veteran politician, urged him to accept the outcome of the election and move on.

“I think it is time for him to throw in the towel and try a different candidate.

“Perhaps there could be a different outcome. This is the fifth time, it can’t be done beyond this, he needs to accept and move on,” Malema said.

The feisty leader also urged Kenyans to accept the results, because “it is what it is”.

Here is the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.