Thursday, August 11, 2022 – A video has emerged of Azimio Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, celebrating at his home after the latest Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) tallies showed that he is leading.

In the video, Raila Odinga, who has a slender lead in the race for the presidency was seen celebrating with his close friends on Wednesday night.

The friends included former Starehe Member of Parliament Maina Kamanda, former Gatanga Member of Parliament Peter Kenneth, and friends of Raila Odinga’s family.

In the video, Kamanda is heard saying Raila is the new Commander in Chief of Kenya Armed Forces.

This video has excited Raila Odinga supporters who are already shouting that BABA is the fifth.

This is good news to them since Raila Odinga who has contested for the presidency five times has lost four in controversial elections marred with court cases and violence.

The latest IEBC data shows Raila is leading with a good margin.

Here is the video of BABA celebrating the fifth at his home.

Baba the 5th is Celebrating.. He already knows pic.twitter.com/MSwXWozlck — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) August 10, 2022

