Saturday, August 6, 2022 – Former Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko, has shared a video of Lamu Woman Representative Ruweida Mohamed Obo telling Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, that he has been rejected by Lamu County residents.

In the video, the lawmaker is heard telling Baba that intelligence shows that the Lamu residents have rejected him and are in favor of his opponent, who happens to be Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto.

Sonko said the video was captured by his intelligence team in Lamu County, where Azimio allied leaders led by Ruweida were revealing to Raila what they have gone through drumming up support for him.

The woman rep also said they have tried with Wiper leaders to sell Baba in Lamu but seems to be mission impossible.

“Tumekuja na mpaka Wiper wakutetee lakini wapi. Watu hawataki,” Ruweida told Raila Odinga who almost shed tears

Here is the video of Ruweida telling Raila Odinga that he is not sellable in Lamu County.

