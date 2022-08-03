Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – The popular Loft Lounge along Thika Road is always buzzing with business on most weekends.
A social media user shared a video of the entertainment joint packed to the brim at 5 AM on a Sunday morning.
While most clubs are empty by 5 AM, revellers were flocking in, ordering expensive drinks and partying hard.
The club was still full at 8 PM the same day.
Watch video.
