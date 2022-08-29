Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 29, 2022 – A Kalenjin lady is trending after a video of her having sex with a ‘mubaba’ in a lodging leaked.

The lady, identified as Cheptoo, has been having an affair with the ‘mubaba’ behind her boyfriend’s back.

Her lady friend saw the video in her phone and sent it to her boyfriend.

Her boyfriend reportedly collapsed after seeing the sex video and was rushed to Tenwek Hospital in Bomet, where he was allegedly admitted for 2 days.

He later found out that Cheptoo hooks up with the ‘mubaba’ twice a week.

He gives her Sh 2,000 for every meetup and they always have unprotected sex.

Click the link to watch the leaked video here LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.