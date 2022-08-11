Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 11, 2022 – A video has emerged of Azimio–One Kenya Alliance supporters celebrating after their internal polls showed they have won the just concluded presidential election.

In the video, the clerks wearing Azimio hats were seen celebrating after their internal data showed that Raila Odinga has hit the 50 + 1 percent vote, a requirement for one to be declared a president in Kenya.

Raila Odinga, according to impeccable sources, has already started celebrating and it is just a matter of time before he issues a statement as the next Commander in Chief of Kenya’s Armed Forces.

“Ohh my God I can’t believe this baba has won,” one of the ladies is heard celebrating chanting Baba’s name

Here is the video of Raila Odinga’s supporters celebrating the win which has come with huge investment and time.

