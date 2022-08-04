Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 04 August 2022 – An insecure Nigerian lady has shared a video spying on her boyfriend after suspecting that he is cheating.

She boarded a bike and followed him at a close distance to see if he was going to see another girl or his friends.

He had informed her that he was going out with his ‘boys’ but she chose to trail him secretly to confirm whether he was lying.

“Me following my boyfriend to know where he is going after telling me he is going out with his guys”, she wrote.

Watch the video.

