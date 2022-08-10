Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 10, 2022 – Robert Alai has shared a video showing how Raila Odinga’s supporters went the extra mile to ensure a high voter turnout in his strongholds.

In the video, a young man who had refused to vote is seen being carried by force to a polling station by Raila’s ardent supporters.

Although the Presidential results are yet to be officially announced by IEBC, Alai believes Raila has won.

“How Baba won. We carried those who didn’t want to go and vote,’’ he captioned the video.

