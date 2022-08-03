Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – Italian Serie A club, Napoli has ruled out selling striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

According to Il Matino, Osimhen’s agents asked Napoli sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, for an appointment to discuss the Nigeria international’s future as the 23-year-old continues to be in discussions with German side Bayern Munich.

But Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentis, replied that the club would not listen to proposals for Osimhen anymore until 2023.

“We are out of time to listen to any kind of possible proposal,” he said.

“Everything is postponed to next year, for the moment, Osimhen remains in Naples and we are no longer accepting offers.”

Manager Luciano Spalletti considers Osimhen an important part of the club and with the Serie A starting this weekend, losing him now would be a real catastrophe for the Italians.

This is coming after the club made him the designated penalty taker for the club this forthcoming season.

Osimhen, who joined Napoli from French Ligue 1 side Lille, has so far managed 62 appearances in total and scored 28 goals. Last season, Osimhen managed 27 appearances overall and accumulated 1,992 minutes of playing time in Serie A.

He was ranked joint eighth in the Serie A scoring charts with a total of 14 goals and two assists.