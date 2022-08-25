Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant has taken to her Instagram account to celebrate the outcome of a civil case over leaked photos of the helicopter crash that killed the basketball star and his daughter in 2020.

A federal jury awarded Vanessa Bryant $16 million on Wednesday, August 24, after an 11-day civil trial that went into graphic detail about gruesome photos that were taken and shared.

Chris Chester, a financial adviser who lost his wife and daughter in the same crash, was separately awarded $15 million by the same jury.

Vanessa shared a photo on Instagram with Kobe and Gianna following the verdict, writing “All for you! I love you! JUSTICE for Kobe and Gigi! #Betonyourself #MambaDay 8•24•22 #MambaMentality,” in the caption.

Mrs Bryant’s husband Kobe Bryant, 41, daughter Gianna, 13, and six family friends died when their helicopter crashed in California in January 2020.