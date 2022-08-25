Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant has taken to her Instagram account to celebrate the outcome of a civil case over leaked photos of the helicopter crash that killed the basketball star and his daughter in 2020.
A federal jury awarded Vanessa Bryant $16 million on Wednesday, August 24, after an 11-day civil trial that went into graphic detail about gruesome photos that were taken and shared.
Chris Chester, a financial adviser who lost his wife and daughter in the same crash, was separately awarded $15 million by the same jury.
Vanessa shared a photo on Instagram with Kobe and Gianna following the verdict, writing “All for you! I love you! JUSTICE for Kobe and Gigi! #Betonyourself #MambaDay 8•24•22 #MambaMentality,” in the caption.
Mrs Bryant’s husband Kobe Bryant, 41, daughter Gianna, 13, and six family friends died when their helicopter crashed in California in January 2020.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>