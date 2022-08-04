Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 4, 2022 – The US has urged its citizens to be vigilant against possible anti-American murder attacks abroad following the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Zawahiri was killed by a US drone in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Sunday, July 31, following months of surveillance by the CIA.

His death could prompt al-Qaeda supporters or other linked terror groups to target US facilities and personnel, according to the state department.

Zawahiri had helped mastermind the 9/11 attacks on the US in which nearly 3,000 people lost their lives.

The 71-year-old Egyptian doctor took over al-Qaeda after the death of Osama Bin Laden in 2011. He also helped mastermind terror attacks.

The killing was confirmed on Monday by US President Joe Biden, who said Zawahiri had carved “a trail of murder and violence” against American citizens.

“The Department of State believes there is a higher potential for anti-American violence given the death of Ayman al-Zawahiri on 31 July 2022,” the department said in a worldwide caution update on Wednesday, August 3.

“Current information suggests that terrorist organisations continue to plan terrorist attacks against US interests in multiple regions across the globe,” it added.

“These attacks may employ a wide variety of tactics including suicide operations, assassinations, kidnappings, hijackings and bombings.”

US citizens are strongly encouraged to maintain a “high level of vigilance and practice good situational awareness” when travelling abroad, the alert added.