Sunday, August 14, 2022 – United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has congratulated President Uhuru Kenyatta for his continued efforts to advance peace and security in Kenya and the region.

In a phone conversation on Saturday, Blinken discussed several issues affecting the East African region, especially the ongoing Kenyan election.

Blinken told Uhuru how important Kenya’s election was to the rest of Africa since many countries were watching the exercise.

Blinken called for peace and patience as the presidential vote tallying by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) gathers pace.

Only the electoral agency can declare a winner after comparing and verifying the results from constituencies.

The electoral commission has up to seven days after Election Day to declare the final result.

Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, and Deputy President William Ruto are the frontrunners in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.