Monday, 1 August 2022 – American rapper, Mystikal has been arrested in his home state of Louisiana after being accused of rape, among other crimes.

The New Orleans-bred rapper (real name Michael Tyler) was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday afternoon, July 31, on multiple felony charges, including first-degree rape, domestic abuse battery; strangulation and robbery.

The 51-year-old has also been charged with two misdemeanors: false imprisonment and criminal damage to property worth less than $1,000. All five offenses reportedly took place at 9:21 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office records reveal Mystikal has yet to post bond and is currently behind bars awaiting arraignment.

In 2004, he was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual battery.

The rapper and his two bodyguards had forced his hairstylist to perform oral sex on them in return for not turning her into police for cashing $80,000 worth of unauthorized checks from his bank account.

Mystikal was released in 2010 and registered as a sex offender in Louisiana, but found himself back behind bars just two years later on a domestic abuse battery charge against his partner, violating the terms of his probation.

In August 2017, the Ghetto Fabulous MC was charged with rape and held on a $3 million bond stemming from an alleged sexual assault against a woman at a Shreveport casino. However, the charges were eventually dropped due to insufficient evidence.