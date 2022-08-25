Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 25, 2022 – US First Lady, Jill Biden tested positive again for Covid-19 in a rebound case after she had tested positive earlier this month.

The White House released a statement on Wednesday, August 24, saying she had tested positive through antigen testing.

“This represents a ‘rebound’ case positivity,” said Kelsey Donohue, deputy communications director for the First Lady. “The First Lady has experienced no reemergence of symptoms and will remain in Delaware where she has initiated isolation procedures.”

Ms Donohue said that the White House Medical Unit had already begun contact tracing.

Dr. Biden, 71, had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month and was prescribed a course of Paxlovid. She is vaccinated and has received boosters.

The first lady had isolated in South Carolina, where she initially contacted Covid-19. After she tested negative, she joined President Joe Biden in Delaware for vacation.

Dr. Biden’s rebound case comes after Mr. Biden had also contacted Covid-19, received a round of Paxlovid treatment, tested negative, and then had a rebound case.