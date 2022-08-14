Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 14, 2022 – The United States Embassy in Nairobi has set the record straight whether President Joe Biden congratulated Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, for winning Kenya’s presidential election held last Tuesday.

On Sunday, there was a statement being peddled on social media indicating that Biden had congratulated Raila Odinga for becoming the fifth President of Kenya.

In a statement on Sunday, the US embassy urged Kenyans not to be misled by fake news from social media and dismissed claims that Biden or USA at large has congratulated anyone concerning the ongoing elections in Kenya.

The presidential tally is still ongoing and it appears to be a neck and neck race between Raila Odinga and Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) may announce the winner of the elections tomorrow.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.