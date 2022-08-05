Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 5, 2022 – The US has declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency following a spike in cases.

It comes less than two weeks after the World Health Organization (WHO) issued its highest emergency alert following a worldwide surge in cases.

Cases have topped 6,600 in the US, according to health officials.

The decision by the US to label the disease a public health emergency will speed up the distribution of vaccines, treatments and federal resources to curb the spread of the virus.

The three states with the highest caseloads are New York, California and Illinois.

More than 26,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide this year, data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows.

Although anyone can catch monkeypox, the outbreak has been largely concentrated among men who have sex with men.

The virus typically causes pimple-like rashes, which can be extremely itchy and painful, to develop and spread across the body, as well as other complications.