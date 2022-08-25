Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Ruto’s ally and newly-elected Nakuru Governor, Susan Kihika, is on the spot for procuring a 2022 Land Rover Defender for her swearing-in ceremony.

A photo of the high-end vehicle was shared on Twitter, eliciting reactions from Netizens.

The vehicle retails between Sh 15 Million and Sh 20 Million.

Most Kenyans criticized Kihika for misusing public funds by procuring such a high-end vehicle.

‘’You need a minimum of 25 Million to buy a Landrover Defender 2022 Model. The EACC should tell Kenyans whether the County Government of Nakuru used the taxpayers’ money to buy the one pictured below. Otherwise, this is impunity,’’ a social media user wrote.

‘’And why would a county government procure a car like this? Misplaced priorities,”’ another one added.

Below is a photo of the Governor’s car that sparked reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.