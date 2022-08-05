Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 5, 2022 – Popular actress Dorea Chege, better known as Maggie Maria, has been gifted a car by her boyfriend DJ Dibul, an upcoming Mugithi singer.

The beautiful actress shared a photo of the car on her social media pages and thanked Dibul for the surprise.

Dorea said she is lucky to have a partner who supports and appreciates her, adding that her life has never been the same since she fell in love with Dibul.

“Hey Loves, I am more than excited writing this, I can’t express my Joy & appreciation I have for you Babe @dj_dibul Just a short story, so yesterday I was gifted 1 of my dream cars, I am out of words, It is one thing to be Loved and another to have a partner who prioritizes you, supports you & appreciates you….@dj_dibul I can’t thank you enough, may God always make your cup overflow, my life took a beautiful turn since I met you,” she wrote.

Dorea and Dibul have dated for barely three months.

