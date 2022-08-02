Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – A concerned motorist has shared photos of an unroadworthy bus that was captured ferrying passengers at night along the Narok-Bomet route.

The bus registration number, KBU 465 F, had no tail lights and brakes, posing danger to the passengers and other road users.

The photos caused an uproar on Twitter, with Netizens urging NTSA to swing into action to prevent another accident like the one which occurred barely two weeks ago after a Modern Coast bus plunged into River Nithi, claiming the lives of 35 passengers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.