Thursday, August 4, 2022 – Ex-Manchester United striker, Louis Saha has hit out at his former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, saying he’s selfish with his decision to leave the club.

Ronaldo requested to leave Old Trafford during crunch talks last month and did so again upon his belated return to training last week.

The Portuguese star made an emotional return to Old Trafford last summer after departing for Real Madrid in 2009, signing a two-year deal with the Red Devils with the option of a third.

But after a disappointing season last term, with the club missing out on Champions League football, Ronaldo requested an early exit, which has left Saha angry.

‘In some way, from Cristiano Ronaldo’s point of view it’s a bit unrealistic to ask now a club of this size to adapt to him and his dream,’ Saha told SkyBet.

‘Even last year, I’m sorry but the magic could have happened and everything could have gone well and they won the Champions League and the Premier League and there we go, he could say that he could stay because he had participated in that. It was unrealistic that just his arrival would have changed all this.

‘Asking that again after a poor season and maybe not great transfer market business in his view, I don’t really understand how dramatic it is to change and to do all those things. I think that last year he had been in Juventus but they hadn’t won the Champions League.’

Saha, who has the club’s best interests at heart accused the five-time Ballon d’Or winner of ‘thinking about himself’ rather than putting the club first.

‘I’m not Cristiano but as someone who seems to be a supporter of Manchester United, I have felt like he hasn’t shown completely enough of that, he is thinking about himself.

He said: ‘I am not going to judge him because he is an immense player and I’m not in his position, but I would have loved him to stay because he’s a terrific player. No-one can judge his actions at this moment because it’s his own career.’