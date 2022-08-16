Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 16, 2022 – Three thugs suspected to be members of a group carrying out violent criminal activities in Dandora and Kariobangi escaped death by a whisker after being caught stealing a phone.

According to undercover police officer Hessy Wa Dandora, the suspected thugs forcefully snatched a mobile phone from a passenger at Kwa Mbao area in Kariobangi, not knowing that members of the public were alert.

The mob disciplined them properly before they were rescued by cops.

