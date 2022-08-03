Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 03 August 2022 – Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha, is on the spot again after he was captured on camera humiliating a man who was helping him plant trees in a school.

In the video, a young man who was donning an orange t-shirt is seen holding a spade and trying to help the CS plant the trees.

However, the arrogant CS turned him away, claiming that he was stinking of chang’aa.

”We! Unanuka chang’aa! Kwenda mbali kabisa na mimi sichezi na wewe (You stink of chang’aa! Go away from me I am not playing with you,” he said as the man felt ashamed of the CS’s disrespectful words.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.