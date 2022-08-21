Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 20, 2022 – Ukraine paraded destroyed Russian tanks and armour along the streets of Kyiv on Saturday August 20, to mock Russia’s invasion as it prepares for Independence Day celebrations.

Before Saturday, the vehicles most of which were destroyed in the first weeks of the war, were set up outside the iconic St Michael’s Monastery as a reminder of Russia’s aggression.

However, on Saturday morning, they were moved by cranes and lorries to Khreshchatyk Street, in preparation for Ukraine’s independence day on 24 August.

Last year the road was the site of a large patriotic rally and military parade as a show of strength.

Russia initially planned to use the street to celebrate if it had captured Kyiv during the early stages of the war.

The Ukranian ministry of defence posted videos of Ukranians touring and taking pictures alongside the destroyed tanks and armoury.

Watch video below…

In February, russians were planning a parade in downtown Kyiv.

6 months into the large-scale war the shameful display of rusty russian metal is a reminder to all dictators how their plans may be ruined by a free and courageous nation.#FreedomIsOurReligion

🎥 @zaklyashtor pic.twitter.com/H1fbw2UaSS — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 20, 2022