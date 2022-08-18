Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 18, 2022 – A section of Ukambani residents has told Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, to join Kenya Kwanza Alliance and work with President-elect William Ruto.

The residents who were from Kitui county said Kalonzo must join Ruto so that they can form the government together.

“During your campaign, you always asked Kalonzo to join Kenya Kwanza. We request you on his behalf to have him inside your government.

“We need development in our marginalized region now more than ever,” Peter Kiluti, a Kitui resident, said.

Kiluti also urged the president-elect to consider working with UDA candidates in Kitui who vied in different political positions under the party but lost.

He also reminded him to consider making Mwingi a county as promised during campaigns for more developments to trickle down to residents.

Ambrose Safari Mbiti, lauded residents for voting for Ruto, saying he has faith that the bottom-up economic model will positively impact the country.

Safari echoed Kiluti’s sentiments saying if Mwingi was declared a county, most residents and especially youths, would secure employment slots as well as make the marginalized area develop.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.